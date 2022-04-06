Comparing Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

This table compares Veolia Environnement and Quest Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veolia Environnement $33.73 billion 0.64 $478.36 million N/A N/A Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.75 $1.69 million $0.08 76.26

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veolia Environnement and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veolia Environnement 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.26%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Veolia Environnement on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veolia Environnement (Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; optimization of industrial utilities; and energy use related to processes and industrial buildings, as well as produces electricity from biomass. It offers drinking water to 95 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is based in Aubervilliers, France.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

