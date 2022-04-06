Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,357.67.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,950 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.57) to GBX 2,100 ($27.54) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CMPGY stock remained flat at $$21.53 during midday trading on Friday. 147,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,948. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

