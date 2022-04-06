Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,357.67.
CMPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,950 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.57) to GBX 2,100 ($27.54) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
CMPGY stock remained flat at $$21.53 during midday trading on Friday. 147,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,948. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.
About Compass Group (Get Rating)
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.