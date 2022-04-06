Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 87,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,970,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

