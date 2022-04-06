Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.32.

Shares of STZ opened at $230.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

