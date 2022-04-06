Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Constellium has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $42,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $21,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

