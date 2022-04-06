Contrasting Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Broad Street Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.66 $5.45 million $2.26 4.42 Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.59 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broad Street Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.43% 26.56% 23.35% Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

