Contrasting Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) & Its Rivals

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.63 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.18 million 14.05

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 173 948 1749 53 2.58

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 37.43%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment rivals beat Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

