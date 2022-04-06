Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

