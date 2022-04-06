Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,838. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.