Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CMT stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

