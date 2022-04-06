Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJREF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

