CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Down 4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.85 and last traded at $166.88. 69 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

