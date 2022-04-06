Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High at $586.55

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $586.55 and last traded at $583.83, with a volume of 128881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $575.13.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

