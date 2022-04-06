Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.84. Couchbase shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

