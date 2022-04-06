Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,264,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.13. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

