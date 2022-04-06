Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVLG. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CVLG stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 121,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at $259,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.