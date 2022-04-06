CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Shares Down 3%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CP ALL Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPCY)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.