Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.84

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $110.78, with a volume of 14612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,516 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.