Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.71.

Shares of CSL opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

