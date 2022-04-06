Credit Suisse Group Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $372.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $412.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.78.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.56 and a 200 day moving average of $380.29. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $305.93 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

