Critical Contrast: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) vs. PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 17.12 -$145.54 million ($1.48) -0.88

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -39.98% -30.35%

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Adverum Biotechnologies 0 7 0 0 2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 253.85%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

