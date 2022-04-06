Critical Contrast: New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.62 $140.60 million $0.20 8.85 Jaguar Mining $151.47 million 1.57 $34.19 million $0.47 6.98

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 18.63% 8.15% 3.03% Jaguar Mining 22.57% 17.60% 13.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Gold and Jaguar Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.74%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Summary

New Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc. is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining (Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a package of 28 exploration tenements. It currently holds 32,000 hectares of mineral rights in Brazil. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

