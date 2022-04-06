Critical Review: Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) vs. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 3.09 $21.30 million $2.49 9.90 C&F Financial $142.89 million 1.25 $28.67 million $7.94 6.33

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santa Cruz County Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Santa Cruz County Bank and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 31.26% N/A N/A C&F Financial 20.14% 14.04% 1.30%

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

