Critical Survey: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) versus Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

iCAD and Lucid Diagnostics are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iCAD and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 3.01 -$11.24 million ($0.46) -8.74 Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lucid Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -33.43% -21.36% -15.88% Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for iCAD and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 277.17%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Lucid Diagnostics.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats iCAD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

