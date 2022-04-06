Critical Survey: TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $87.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. American Well has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 141.32%. Given American Well’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.44% 43.60% 10.89% American Well -69.80% -14.21% -12.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and American Well’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.54 billion 1.39 $338.00 million $5.07 18.96 American Well $252.79 million 4.36 -$176.33 million ($0.69) -6.07

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats American Well on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.