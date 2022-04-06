Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.80. Crius Energy Unt shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 863,041 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80. The stock has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a P/E ratio of -40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.
About Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)
