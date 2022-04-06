CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.
Shares of CRWD opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.42. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.