Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00009487 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $1.02 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

