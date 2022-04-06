Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.48 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $10.48 billion and approximately $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

