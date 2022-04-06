CryptoTask Price Hits $0.14 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $165,715.92 and $24,288.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.44 or 0.07342400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,115.74 or 1.00022160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00053110 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,714 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

