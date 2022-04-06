CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

CSGS stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

