Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.