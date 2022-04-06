CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 4.2%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.50 and last traded at $135.42. 1,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.35.

UAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $5.24 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 285.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $268,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

