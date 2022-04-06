Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,727,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.60% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 1,892,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.