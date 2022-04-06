Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 152,289 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,289 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. 168,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,063. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

