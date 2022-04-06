Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 669,575 Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 669,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Cwm LLC owned 1.35% of Acacia Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 78.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acacia Research by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acacia Research by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of ACTG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,505. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Profile (Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.