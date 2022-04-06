Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.34. 471,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,790. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.