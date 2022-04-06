Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded down $9.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.