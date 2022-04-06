Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 272,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 392,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,192 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. 38,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,985. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

