Cwm LLC Invests $17.72 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.99. 1,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.