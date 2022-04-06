Cwm LLC Invests $27.42 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $2,475,143. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

CI traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,418. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

