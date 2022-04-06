Cwm LLC Invests $5.75 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $566,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 43,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

