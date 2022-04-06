Cwm LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 568,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average is $223.23. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

