Cwm LLC Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.
NYSEARCA:ISCG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,761. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (ISCG)
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.