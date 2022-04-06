Cwm LLC Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:ISCG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,761. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

