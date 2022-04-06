Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,395,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.15. The company had a trading volume of 569,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $254.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.