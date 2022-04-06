Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,643. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.