Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,757.8% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

