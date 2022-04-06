Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 34,827 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 142,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

