Cwm LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,179 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,727,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock traded down $7.61 on Wednesday, hitting $311.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,884. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.