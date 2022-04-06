Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,775,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded down $6.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.23. 494,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,376. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.